Five fall victim to dog-bite in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: At least five people including a child were injured after being bitten by a rabid dog in Pakpattan on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the victims of rabid dog-bite were rushed to district headquarter hospital but the doctors excused from administering the anti-rabies vaccine citing unavailability of the vaccine.

The sources said that it was perhaps one rabid dog that bitten the pedestrians in Gobindapur village and its adjacent areas in Pakpattan.

Heirs of the patients demanded of the provincial health authorities and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of unavailability of the vaccine at the hospital.

Administrative officials at the district headquarter hospital were repeatedly contacted for their version but they did not respond.

Earlier on October 15, Sindh government had failed to eliminate stray dogs as 12 more people had been bitten by a rabid dog in Karachi’s FC area.

As per details, 12 people including sub-inspector had been rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for vaccination, but doctors refused to administer the Anti-Rabies Vaccine due to the non-availability of ARV.

