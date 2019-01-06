Web Analytics
5 of a family die after inhaling poisonous gas in Abbottabad

Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Five members of a family died after poisonous gas accumulated in their room in  Abbottabad on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the incident occurred in Qalandarabad area. The deceased included a couple and their three children.

A police official said the family members went to sleep leaving a gas heater on to keep their room warm and cosy in the cold weather. “Gas got filled in their room owing to erratic gas supply at night as the households were sound asleep all the while.”

The deceased were moved to hospital for medical examination.

In a similar incident on Dec 31, a child was killed and her mother was severely injured when a home in Muhallah Bamozai area of Lakki Marwat caught fire due to accumulation of gas.

