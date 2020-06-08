Five employees of FBR succumbed to COVID-19 so far

ISLAMABAD: At least five employees of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have died while a number of others are infected with the novel coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the FBR, the officials had contracted the deadly virus while performing their duties in different cities.

He paid rich tribute to the deceased officials and prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Earlier on April 28, overall 14 staffers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) serving at the regional tax office in Quetta had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Regional Tax Office (RTO) in Quetta had been closed after the virus cased popped up from the office, the officials had said and added that disinfection spray would be carried out at the office.

The FBR officials had said that they had taken emergency decisions in the wake of the spread of coronavirus at the tax authority’s offices.

