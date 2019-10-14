Five goods train bogies derail near Mirpur Mathelo

GHOTKI: Five bogies of a goods train derailed on Monday morning near Mirpur Mathelo railway station in Sindh, ARY News reported.

Karachi bound freight train derailment caused suspension of railway traffic on the down track, officials said.

The train was running to Karachi from Sahiwal to carry back coal cargo from the port city.

Various trains running to Karachi were stopped at Daharki and Sadiqabad railway stations, sources said.

The derailment incident has caused damage to the bogies and railway track, railway department sources said.

The work of restoration of the track and the railway traffic will be started after the heavy machinery from Rohri will reach at the place of the incident to remove five bogies derailed.

The work to remove derailed bogies from the place of the accident and restoration of the track will be completed by Tuesday evening, railway authorities said.

The trains stopped due to the mishap being sent from another track to their destination, officials said.

Railway mishaps have now become common occurrences in the country causing losses of lives.

Dilapidated railway tracks, faulty signal systems and heavy loads are among the main reasons behind the railway accidents in the country.

A National Assembly standing committee was recently told that there have been 384 train accidents in Pakistan since 2014.

