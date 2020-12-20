Five of a family injured in Karachi gas cylinder blast

KARACHI: At least five members of a family were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the gas cylinder exploded in an apartment of a residential building near Safoora Chowrangi, resulting in injuring the five people of the family. Sources said that after the explosion fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire apartment.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital. Meanwhile, two fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the blaze.

Police said they were investigating to determine the cause of the blast.

Earlier on December 3, a 10-year-old boy had been killed and six others sustained injuries as fire erupted at a residential building located at Dua Chowk in New Karachi due to gas leakage.

Getting information about the incident, the rescue teams had reached the spot and managed to carry out the relief work. The cause of the incident was said to be a cylinder explosion, which resulted in a collapse in a portion of the building.

