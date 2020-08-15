Five killed in car-truck collision in Balochistan’s Loralai

QUETTA: At least five people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Loralai area of Balochistan on Saturday night, ARY News reported.

On being informed of the incident, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital.

Police said that the driver of the truck lost control due to over-speeding and collided head-on with the car. Hospital sources said that the condition of the injured was critical.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the accident.

Four killed in collision between car and pickup in Naushki

Earlier on May 31, four persons had been killed and 18 others were injured in a collision between a car and a pickup in district Naushki of Balochistan.

Two vehicles, from Quetta and Kharan, had been collided head-on at RCD Highway at Batto Janglat area leaving four people dead and 18 others injured, local police had said.

“The vehicles are thoroughly damaged in the accident,” rescue officials had said. The injured, including women and children, had been transferred to Quetta for medical attendance.

