Five killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: Five women were killed while five others sustained serious injuries when a tractor-trolley turned turtle in Muzaffargarh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, about 30 women were going for cotton picking by a tractor-trolley when it overturned while trying to cross another tractor-trolley near Head Taunsa.

As a result, five of them died on the spot while five others sustained critical injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Addu.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a road accident.

In a statement issued by the CM Office on Sunday, the chief minister sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

He also directed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical care to the injured people.

Earlier on November 25, at least eight people were killed and several sustained injuries in a road accident took place near Ramak, area of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred due to head-on collision between bus and trailer, resulting in the killing of eight people who died on the spot.

