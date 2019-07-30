Five killed, 27 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least five people, including two policemen, were killed and 27 others injured in an explosion near a police station in Quetta on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Quetta’s Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) police Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed that two police personnel among five people were killed in the blast and added that the terrorists targeted a police vehicle near the City police station in Quetta.

He said that additional station house officer (SHO) Shafaat Ali was among the injured and added that he was in a critical condition at the hospital. The police officer said that the explosive device was planted on a motorcycle.

Law enforcement agencies and police rushed to the scene, after being informed and cordoned off the area. Bomb disposal squad also reached at the scene to ascertain the intensity, nature and target of the blast.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies and the injured to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment. The provincial government imposed an emergency at the hospitals while doctors and paramedical staff were directed to report immediately on their duties.

Read More: Two killed, several injured in Quetta blast

Earlier on July 23, at least two people had been killed and 23 others sustained injuries after a bomb exploded near eastern bypass, area of provincial capital Quetta.

According to reports, the bomb was planted in a motorbike at Sher Jan bus stop near eastern bypass of Quetta. Rescue teams had rushed the site and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Quetta for medical treatment.

Police had said that the culprits and motive behind the attack were yet to be ascertained while law enforcement agencies personnel had reached at the spot to probe the blast.

Comments

comments