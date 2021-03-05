Five labourers killed, five injured in Sibbi roadside blast

QUETTA: A remote-controlled bomb has late Friday detonated in the Tandoori area of Balochistan’s Sibbi district that claimed at least five lives according to the preliminary information by the Deputy Commissioner office, ARY News reported.

The Deputy Commissioner Sibbi confirmed the tragic incident saying five laborers succumbed to the blast while five more conceded injuries and have been shifted to hospital.

Four out of five deceased have been identified by the authorities, as confirmed by the DC office.

The explosion happened by the roadside in Tandoori area as the vehicle carrying the labourers hit the hit the , while further details are still awaited in the matter.

Separately earlier today from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in an appalling tragedy to have transpired in the Jalkot area, at least one woman and a man were executed in the name of honor by unknown assailants.

According to the limited details thus far reported on the tragic incident, police have confirmed the duo, including a woman, was killed for honor. However, the identities of both, the deceased and the assailants have not yet been made public.

Police are probing the crime and are on the look out for the suspects in the killings.

