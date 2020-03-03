5 men rounded up for ‘harassing’ women through immoral videos

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested five persons accused of harassing women by uploading immoral videos on social media, reported ARY News.

According to FIA officials, ten mobile phones containing immoral videos were seized from the possession of the arrested accused.

The FIA Cybercrime Circle made these arrests during raids in different parts of the port city.

They were allegedly involved in persecuting women through objectionable videos, the officials said.

Earlier, on March 1, FIA had arrested a man on charges of blackmailing a woman on the basis of immoral pictures.

The arrest was made during a raid at an icecream parlour in the port city’s Nazimabad area.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against Azhar on a complaint of the woman who accused him of harassing her.

The officials said they recovered a mobile phone containing immoral pictures of women, including that of the complainant.

