Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Five migrants dead, up to 20 missing in sinking off Libya

The bodies of five migrants including a Moroccan child were recovered off Libya’s coast Tuesday while up to 20 others were missing after a Europe-bound boat sank, the navy said.

Navy spokesman Ayoub Kacem told reporters 65 migrants, mostly from Sudan, were rescued off Khoms, a town 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Tripoli.

The vessel was believed to have been carrying up to 90 people, he said, based on survivors’ accounts.

Libya has long been a major transit route for migrants, especially from sub-Saharan Africa.

People traffickers have operated with impunity in the chaos that followed the 2011 uprising which toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

U.S. hopes South Korea and Japan can rebuild ties from ‘rock bottom’

International

UK’s Johnson urged to embrace no-deal Brexit

International

Ex-Google engineer charged with theft of autonomous car secrets

International

Anti-India protests break out across IoK


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close