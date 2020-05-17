Five more succumb to coronavirus in Karachi, provincial tally reaches 277

KARACHI: Five individuals who had tested positive for coronavirus succumbed to their illness on Sunday, ARY News reported.

A total of 787 new cases of coronavirus have thus far been reported in the province in 24 hours.

A total of 12555 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the city of Karachi.

Thus far 277 people have succumbed to the dangerous pathogen in the second most populous province of Pakistan.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 14,584 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 16,377 in Sindh, 5,847 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,544 in Balochistan, 572 in Gilgit Baltistan, 947 in Islamabad and 112 in Azad Kashmir.

27,937 patients are still under treatment at the hospitals while 11341 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

The death toll stands at 873 with 39 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted thus far in the country stand at 3,73,410, with 14,175 tests conducted during past 24 hours.

