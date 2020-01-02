Five new cases of polio surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least five new polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday, taking the tally of such cases across the province to 88 this year, ARY News reported.

According to the Health officials, one polio case was reported from Bannu, DI Khan, Mohmand Agency each and two from Tank districts of KP.

A 2-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were both diagnosed with the crippling disease in the region of Tank.

Read More: Govt committed to make Pakistan polio-free state: Dr. Zafar Mirza

Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan) reported another 2-year-old girl and a 2 and a half-year-old boy who had been diagnosed with the virus.

A 6-month-old boy in district Mohmand, Peshawar was revealed as a victim of poliovirus.

Polio cases around the country have reached a figure of 123.

Earlier on December 19, four new polio cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Comments

comments