Five new cases of novel coronavirus surface in Punjab, tally rises to 33

LAHORE: At least five new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Punjab, rising the tally of such patients in province to 33, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) said that all the coronavirus patients were admitted in the isolation wards.

He maintained that 24 suspected patients of coronavirus were shifted to the isolation wards, adding that the patients were under observation. The spokesperson said that the government was providing the best medical facilities to the patients.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced that health emergency has been declared in Punjab besides imposition of Section 144 to bar gatherings and crowd from the public places following the rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

CM Usman Buzdar had made the statement upon his arrival in Multan after visiting Dera Ghazi Khan for reviewing the government’s measures to contain coronavirus. The chief minister was accompanied by Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir and they were received by the commissioner and the regional police officer (RPO) at the airport.

