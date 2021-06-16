Five PAF officers promoted to rank of Air Vice Marshal

ISLAMABAD: Five officers of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) have been promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of PAF, the promoted officers include Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Safdar, Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shahzad, Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ajmal Khan and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ehsan Ulhaq.

He maintained that Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Safdar was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in 1991. During his career, he has served as Director Quality Control and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He was conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shahzad was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in 1991. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational air base. He has also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December, 1991. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ajmal Khan was commissioned in Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in 1991. During his career, he has served as Director Crypto Research & Development Centre at Air Headquarters, Islamabad and Commandant, College of Aeronautical Engineering, PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Ehsan Ulhaq was commissioned in GD (P) Branch of Pakistan Air Force in 1992. During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing and an operational air base. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

