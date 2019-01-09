Five Pakistanis under-trial in Egypt to be fully supported: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammed Faisal said the five Pakistanis who were under-trial in Egypt would be fully supported.

The Pakistanis were earlier stranded on a ship off the coast of Safaga in Egypt and now have been produced in an Egyptian court.

In a statement, the foreign office spokesperson said an officer from Pakistan mission in Cairo was deputed to assist the Pakistani nationals during the court proceedings.

He said the crew had been charged with involvement in drug smuggling which was allegedly found on the ship.

Faisal said the Pakistani mission in Egypt was actively pursuing the matter and was in regular contact with the local authorities and the five Pakistani nationals.

