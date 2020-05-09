Five PIA employees tested positive of novel coronavirus

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday confirmed that five of its employees have been tested positive of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The airlines’ General Manager (Medical Services) have confirmed that five staff members of PIA’s Quetta station have been tested positive of the virus.

Tests of 22 employees at Quetta station conducted and five of them including a woman staffer were found infected by coronavirus, the official said.

“All infected staff members have been sent to quarantine,” the official added.

It is to be mentioned here that the tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan has jumped to 27,474 by Saturday.

The country reported 1,637 new cases during last twenty-four hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 10,471 cases of the virus have so far been detected in Punjab, 9,691 in Sindh, 4,327 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,876 in Balochistan, 421 in Gilgit Baltistan, 609 in federal capital Islamabad and 79 cases in Azad Kashmir.

The country has reported recovery of 7,756 patients so far from the virus while 19,100 patients are still going through the treatment process.

The death toll stands at 618 with 24 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours. The overall number of tests conducted in the country was recorded at 2,79,251 until Saturday.

Comments

comments