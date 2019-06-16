Five plastic bag factories sealed in KP

PESHAWAR: In line with the directions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the officials of environment department on Sunday conducted a large-scale crackdown against plastic bags and sealed at least five factories producing polythene bags, ARY News reported.



According to the details, two factories of polythene bags were sealed in Peshawar Town-3 while three other factories were sealed in Hayatabad’s industrial area.

Meanwhile the government shut all the warehouses and wholesale shops of plastic bags in Peshawar, Swat, Charsadda, Malakand and other parts of the province.

Read More: KP Chief Minister announces ban on use of polythene bags

Earlier on March 7, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan had issued orders to impose a ban on the use of polythene bags (Plastic Shopping Bags) in the province.

While presiding over a meeting regarding the ban on polythene bags and its alternate solution, the chief minister had also directed to constitute a committee to be headed by the provincial minister for Information, which would recommend an alternate solution against the use of polythene bags.

The committee comprised Commissioner Peshawar, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO)Peshawar and representatives of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP ), business community and environment department.

