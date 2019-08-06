Five policemen suspended over illegal custody of citizens

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: The higher authorities of the Sindh Police have suspended five personnel over finding them guilty in keeping two citizens into illegal custody in Nowshahro Feroze district, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Five policemen were suspended over illegal custody and torture of two citizens. The suspended officials were directed to report Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Benazirabad.

The decision was taken after the completion of a thorough inquiry into the incident which resulted into suspension of the officials including a Station House Officer (SHO).

Police told media that the citizens submitted a complaint before the DIG who were kept into illegal custody but later released after paying bribe to the policemen.

Earlier on April 18, Gilgit-Baltistan Inspector General of police (IG) Sanaullah Abbasi had suspended two police personnel over their alleged involvement in murder in Karachi.

According to the details, Gilgit-Baltistan’s IG suspended Head Constable Muhammad Saleem and a personnel of elite police force, Soahil for killing a man, Muhammad Ali on April 10 in Lines area, Karachi.

Talking to ARY News, Gilgit-Baltistan’s IG confirmed that he had suspended both the police personnel and waiting for the official documents from Karachi police.

He said that they were investigating the role of SP Astore in the murder. Sources said that he had sought a comprehensive report from the SP about the incident.

