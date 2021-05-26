Two-dead,-four-injured-as-Karachi-building's-roof-collapses

Web Analytics
Two dead, seven injured as Karachi building’s roof collapses

KARACHI: In an apparent gas cylinder burst incident on Wednesday, the roof of a five-storey building and some part collapsed in the port city’s Liaquatabad Town wherein at least two including a child have confirmed died while several have suffered injuries, ARY News reported.

The roof on the top floor of a five-storey building, built on a 45-yard piece of land, fell down in a cylinder blast which also knocked down part of a building whose debris fell on the ground. A rescue operation to clear the rubble is underway while confirming two have died including a child.

A bike has aslo crumbled under the building wreckage that came crashing down on the street in Liaquatabad’s block 9.

Police said the incident took place when a gas cylinder burst while cooking was underway in the kitchen.

Separately today in Karachi, in a horrific firing incident to have taken place in Lyari town, at least one 55-year-old, who presided over a youth association, has succumbed to bullet injures outside his office and died on spot, police confirmed.

Police said the 55-year-old has been identified as one Ali Baksh who was killed earlier today outside of his office in the Baghdadi Police Station remits of Lyari town.

The deceased, who headed a youth organization for Lyari people, conceded at least six 9mm bullets into his body which meant sudden death while his body, police confirmed, was shifted to Civil Hospital.

