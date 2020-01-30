Five students suffocate to death in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: At least five students were suffocated to death after gas emitted in a room from the room heater in Abbottabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the five went to sleep in a room of the house but forgot to switch off a gas heater. All the five were found dead on Sunday morning.

However, the police started further investigations and shifted the bodies to District Headquarter Hospital.

In a similar incident on January 6, five members of a family died after poisonous gas accumulated in their room in Abbottabad.

According to police officials, the incident occurred in Qalandarabad area. The deceased included a couple and their three children.

A police official said the family members went to sleep leaving a gas heater on to keep their room warm in the cold weather. “Gas got filled in their room owing to erratic gas supply at night as the households were sound asleep all the while.”

The deceased were moved to hospital for medical examination.

