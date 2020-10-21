Having a full day of work ahead of you, a day of running errands, or even prepping for a big day/night can put the best of us in a slump. How do people manage to still look put together when you can barely seem to put together a decent outfit, you wonder? There’s a method to this madness.

While it may sound hard to pull off, it isn’t quite so much so, given that you follow the following five tips, as compiled from Reader’s Digest.

A two-minute hairdo

Make sure you master yourself at least two hairdos that take less than two minutes to pull together. These can include a simple, neat updo, a sleek ponytail at the nape of your neck, or even braids that tie together the look you want. As long as you have a couple of signature hairstyles on your fingertips, you won’t have to worry about excessive styling tools or techniques, thus saving you time and effort! Also, ask your stylist for any low-maintenance haircuts and opt for one the next time you go in for a chop.

Buy sturdy clothes

If you want to get your money’s worth and also want to keep it simple and classic when it comes to your outfits, you need to develop a good eye for low-maintenance yet durable clothing. Generally, cashmere, wool, polyester, and lyocell are more wrinkle-resistant than fabrics like cotton, rayon, and silk, so keep that in mind next time you go shopping. However, if the environment you live in doesn’t allow you to invest in these fabrics more often, it may help to find brands that offer non-iron dress shirts and T-shirts that shave time off of your routine and also look impeccable longer.

Pay attention to your nails

Nails may not seem like an important part of your overall appearance, but you would be surprised to know how much cred well-kept nails can add to your look. Neatly manicured nails indicate that you put the effort in and pay attention to detail. Get some cuticle oil and clear nail shellac, and you’re good to go!

Invest in a statement accent

You may want to shell out some bucks for this one but the value it adds to your life will be priceless. This can range from a signature scent to a statement jewelry piece. Have an important meeting? Break out the leather watch. Night out? Perhaps fish for some dainty earrings or a ring to amp up your look. Having one such piece on you can elevate your confidence and take your look up several notches.

A good skincare routine

This is perhaps the best thing you can do for yourself in the long run – 20 years from now, you will thank yourself for investing your time in developing a skincare routine. Healthy skin automatically means less makeup and more confidence; if you have a good skin routine going, how much time and money you spend on other aspects won’t even matter because you will glow from within.

Invest in a good moisturiser, eye-cream, sunblock, make sure to always remove makeup after a long day, and never sleep with it on! Don’t forget to incorporate a balanced diet of fruits and veggies to keep your skin looking fresh.

Comments

comments