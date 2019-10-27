Five-year-old dies after dog-bite in Gojra

GOJRA: A five-year-old boy, bitten by a stray dog, died during the medical treatment at the hospital in the city of Punjab.

As per details, the father of the victim said that his son was bitten by a stray dog a week earlier. The boy named Ahmed was operated at the Allied Hospital but he succumbed to his wound.

Ahmed’s father said that he received only one vaccine from the Tehsil Headquarter for his son.

A day earlier, at least five people including a child were injured after being bitten by a rabid dog in Pakpattan.

According to sources, the victims of rabid dog-bite were rushed to district headquarter hospital but the doctors excused from administering the anti-rabies vaccine citing unavailability of the vaccine.

The sources said that it was perhaps one rabid dog that bitten the pedestrians in Gobindapur village and its adjacent areas in Pakpattan.

Heirs of the patients demanded of the provincial health authorities and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of unavailability of the vaccine at the hospital.

