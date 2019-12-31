Five-year-old gets trapped in washing machine!

INDIANAPOLIS: In an act of criminal negligence, a mother avoided calling rescue officials after she found her five-year-old son trapped and losing consciousness in a washing machine, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the minor boy was in the bed when his mother, Heather Oliver, 30, went into the kitchen to get a glass of milk on August 16 in Indiana. Suddenly, the minor boy came out of his room and started playing with washing machine in the laundry room.

After few minutes, the mother heard shouts and the sound of washing machine. When Oliver reached in the laundry room, she found her minor son trapped inside the machine with the water running, causing him to slip in and out of consciousness.

She then turned off the washing machine and pulled the boy out of it, at which point he vomited.

Instead of calling rescue or medical officials, the mother telephoned the boy’s father and told him about the incident. Later, his father reached at the home and took the child to the hospital in a critical condition. The boy appears to have recovered.

The police have registered a case against his parents over criminal negligence and started investigations into the incident.

