FixIt founder announces to cut power supply to KE CEO’s house

KARACHI: Lashing out at K-Electric over prolonged load-shedding in Karachi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and FixIt founder Alamgir Khan on Friday announced to cut electricity to the residence of its chief executive officer (CEO), ARY News reported.

According to the details, Alamgir Khan pasted a ‘wanted’ poster outside the K-Electric head office seeking information about the whereabouts of its CEO Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi.

Talking to journalists, he urged the people to help him trace the house of the KE CEO. The FixIt founder vowed to stage a protest demonstration outside the residence of the CEO. He said that he himself will cut the power supply to the house so as the CEO could realize the plight of the masses.

Read More: PTI leaders demand end to K-Electric monopoly, scrutiny of meters

Earlier on July 5, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders had taken K-Electric, Karachi’s sole power distributor, to task, over unannounced, prolonged power outages tormenting denizens in the hot and humid weather in the port city.

Speaking outside the power distributor’s office, Fridous Shamim Naqvi, who is also the Sindh Assembly’s opposition leader, had said troubling power cuts were going on since the advent of the summer season that year.

Stressing a need for finding a solution to the city’s power woes, he had demanded that the government end K-Electric’s monopoly over the supply of power to the country’s financial hub.

Comments

comments