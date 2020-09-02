Flash floods kill 18 people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: At least 18 people have died in rain-related incidents and several others injured in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as heavy rainfall continued in the province on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), four houses have completely destroyed while 46 houses have been partially damaged as a result of heavy rains and floods in the province.

Four persons, including a woman, were washed away by flash floods in Swat. The dead were identified as Tahir, Fazal Wahid from Rahat Kot and Ijaz Khan from Kala Kot.

Meanwhile, all hotels and tourism spots have been closed in Swat for tourists and local administration have asked people to return back to their respective cities and avoid visiting the Swat Valley till the situation gets normal.

Read More: Landslide kills four in Mansehra as heavy rain continues

In Mansehra, at least four people including women and children were killed and several others were injured after a landslide triggered by heavy rains engulfed a house in Mansehra.

The PDMA teams are engaged in rescue activities in the affected areas on directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

According to the PDMA spokesman, 350 tents, 180 kitchen sets, 180 hygiene kits, 500 blankets, and 200 plastic mats were dispatched to Buner district on Tuesday. He said they had earlier sent similar items to Chitral district two days ago.

Meanwhile, the emergency operation centre of PDMA is completely operational to address complaints and any untoward situation through its helpline 1700.

Comments

comments