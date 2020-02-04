Flight carrying 18 passengers leaves for Beijing from Karachi airport

KARACHI: A flight of China Airlines, CA-946 with eighteen passengers on board on Tuesday left for Beijing from Karachi International airport, ARY News reported.

As per sources, as many as 46 passengers had booked their seats to travel to Beijing from Karachi airport, however only 18 of them boarded.

Due to spread of coronavirus in China, people are hesitant to travel to Beijing. The majority of the passengers were said to be the Chinese citizens, sources said.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Sunday announced to resume flight operations with virus-hit China after the federal government acquired coronavirus testing kits.

Yesterday, as many as 45 more stranded Pakistanis had returned homeland from Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan on Monday night, ARY News reported.

A China Airlines flight CA-495 with 45 passengers on board from Beijing had landed at Jinnah International Airport.

Sources had said that the Chinese consul general and other officials welcomed the passengers upon arrival at the airport.

The Pakistanis were allowed to leave Wuhan after medical test clearance, the sources said.

