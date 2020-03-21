Coronavirus: Govt suspends flight operations for two weeks

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Saturday decided to suspend flight operations for two weeks, in the wake of coronavirus fears, ARY News reported.

The move to suspend flight operations in the country was forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the approval.

The announcement was made after the approval from PM Khan, amid COVID-19 threat.

PIA is cancelling all its international flights in accordance with the directives of Government of Pakistan effective from 8 PM 21 Mar 2020 till 28 Mar 2020. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. For more information & reservation changes contact 111-786-786. #PIA — PIA (@Official_PIA) March 21, 2020

The flight operations have been suspended as a precautionary measure to control over outbreak of the coronavirus, as number of other countries have been also suspended their flight operations due to the risk.

PIA however will be allowed to bring back its planes. Cargo flights will also be allowed.

It is pertinent to mention here that CAA had announced on March 17 to resume international flight operations from March 21 after equipping all the airports with necessary infrastructure and resources to ensure proper screening of the passengers for novel coronavirus.

Just yesterday, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had clarified that the nationals returning back to Pakistan have been temporarily exempted from the submission of the coronavirus health certificates till March 21.

Now, all international flights coming into Pakistan have been suspended to curtail the pandemic.

Comments

comments