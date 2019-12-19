Flight operations restored at Lahore airport after decease in smog

LAHORE:The flight operations at the Allama Iqbal International airport has been restored after decrease in smog, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, an Urumqi to Lahore bound flight CZ-6017 was allowed to take off, while a flight coming from Jeddah SV-734 will land at the Allama Iqbal airport after delay of five hours.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi-Lahore bound Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight PK-264 and flight coming to Lahore from London PK-758 have been cancelled.

The passengers have been advised to register their numbers with the authorities in ticket booking section so that they could be informed regarding the new timings of the flights.

Fog engulfs Punjab plains, restricts visibility range

On November 21, air pollution in the shape of smog engulfed Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport forcing diversion of three flights to Islamabad.

According to airport sources, flight number QR 628 from Doha to Lahore was diverted to Islamabad airport due to poor visibility caused by intense smog.

The flights from Damam and Urumqi were also diverted towards Islamabad from Lahore for the same reason.

Moreover, flight number PK 650 from Islamabad to Lahore was stopped from taking off, while flight number SV 735 from Jeddah to Lahore also facing delay due to visibility problem caused by smog.

