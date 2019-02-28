Flight operations to remain suspended across Pakistan today

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced complete closure of flight operations for all domestic and international airlines across the country till further orders, ARY News reported.

A notification has been released by aviation authority regarding the closure of aerial frontiers.

Passengers were informed pertaining the airspace closure that will also be effective on flights arriving from Saudi Arabia besides airlines operating in United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East region, sources said.

Suspension of flight operations has also forced Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for extending stay in Dubai. The politician was scheduled to attend joint parliament session summoned on Thursday (today).

The flight operations were temporarily resumed as two Muscat and Dubai-bound flights have departed from Karachi on Wednesday evening, said CAA spokesperson.

Earlier on Wednesday, the flight operations have been suspended at Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and other major airports of the country in view of the present emergency situation.

A spokesperson of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), has said that Lahore to Oslo flight PK-751 and Islamabad to Manchester flight PK-701 have been stopped at airports.

All international and domestic flights operations have been suspended at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Indian media has also reported suspension of flights in Occupied Kashmir and India’s Punjab bordering Pakistan. The civilian air traffic has been suspended at Srinagar airport, reports said.

Indian authorities have grounded their all civilian aircraft, according to reports.

