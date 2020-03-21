Coronavirus: Govt suspends flight operations for two weeks

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Saturday decided to suspend flight operations for two weeks, in the wake of cornavirus fears, ARY News reported.

The move to suspend flight operations in the country was forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the approval.

The announcement was made after the approval from PM Khan, amid COVID-19 threat.

The flight operations have been suspended as a precautionary measure to control over outbreak of the coronavirus, as number of other countries have been also suspended their flight operations due to the risk.

It may be noted that Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suffered Rs2.5 billion loss during the last 10 days, sources said.

The sources maintained that empty aircraft were being sent to Saudi Arabia to bring back the Pakistani pilgrims. The national flag carrier suspended flights on several routes, including China, Kuwait, Qatar, Italy, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The aviation industry was badly affected by the coronavirus outbreak across the world. Experts warned that most of the airlines will face bankruptcy by end of May owing to the deadly virus.

