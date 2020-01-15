Flights cancelled, delayed due to dense fog at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A thick layer of fog blanketed plains of Punjab Wednesday morning, disrupting flights operation at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, ARY News reported.

According to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials, low visibility caused by dense fog affected flights operation at the airport as four flights were cancelled while six others delayed.

Meanwhile, fog also disrupted road traffic in parts of the province as certain sections of the highways and the motorways were closed for traffic due to poor visibility to avoid any mishap.

A spokesperson for the motorway police said the Khanewal-Multan section of the motorway has been closed owing to dense fog. Whereas dense fog also affected traffic on the highways in Jacobabad, Pattoki, Okara, Sahiwal and other areas, he added.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department today predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

However, cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall over hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

The temperature of some major cities recorded on Wednesday morning: Islamabad two degree centigrade, Lahore six, Karachi twelve, Peshawar five, Quetta minus nine, Gilgit minus two, Murree minus one and Muzaffarabad zero degree centigrade.

