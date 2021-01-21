Foreign flights diverted to Muscat due to fog in Karachi

KARACHI: Two international flights scheduled to land in Karachi have been diverted to Muscat due to heavy fog on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The airport administration said that the flights of foreign airlines were not given permission to land at Karachi airport due to fog causing poor visibility. A flight was arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to Karachi and the other flight was coming from Sri Lanka. Both flights have been diverted to Muscat.

Moreover, dense fog has also disrupted the flight schedule from Karachi to Islamabad and Lahore. The domestic flight operation has been restored after improved visibility at the Karachi airport.

According to the Met Department, thick fog engulfed open areas of the metropolis while the foggy conditions are likely to continue in Karachi for the next two days during morning hours. The mist reduces visibility to 1.5 kilometres in Karachi, whereas, the level of humidity in the air is 93 per cent.

The minimum temperature recorded on Thursday at 12ºCelsius and maximum temperature in the daytime could go as above as 28º Celsius today. Northeasterly winds are blowing in the city at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour.

Comments

comments