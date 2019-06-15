Web Analytics
Flights resume after United plane skids off runway

United plane skids off Newark airport

NEW YORK: Flights were briefly halted at New Jersey’s Newark airport on Saturday after a plane skidded off a runway while landing, but no one was hurt, federal officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said United Airlines Flight 627 landed at 1 p.m. from Denver and skidded off the left side of Runway 22 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The FAA issued a statement saying the plane’s left main landing gear was stuck in a grassy area and that the plane would be towed after passengers were evacuated.

Newark airport said flights resumed after passengers were safely deplaned, but that it expected delays to continue. It said travelers should check with their carrier.

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

