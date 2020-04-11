Optical Illusion: ‘Floating’ bin divides internet

A photo of bin has gone viral on social media after someone claimed that it was hovering above the ground.

Actually, It is just an optical illusion. The bin is not floating above the ground, it’s firmly on the pavement, but is next to a wet patch which at first glance looks like the floating bin’s shadow.

The picture of the bin was taken from Reddit and shared on Twitter, where it went viral.

The bizarre image has been doing the rounds online after it was spotted on Reddit, with many people falling for the optical illusion, Daily Mirror reported.

Users couldn’t help but blame the length of the coronavirus lockdown on their confusion over the photo.

One person tweeted: “If you think this garbage bin is floating, then you’ve been inside way too long. Go get some fresh air. It’s just a wet surface and the bin is next to it.”

Another wrote: “I’ve been in lockdown too long, I’m seeing floating wheelie bins now.”

Someone else declared that the optical illusion was caused by the “lockdown effect”.

While a fourth added: “Quarantine Check: If you see this garbage bin floating in the air, you’ve been stuck inside for WAY too long…”

For those still having trouble seeing the regular bin, a Reddit user shared a useful tip on the original post.

They suggested: “Cover the shadow with your thumb to help your brain.”

This comes after a photo of a pug out for a walk went viral, as many people were unable to locate the dog in the picture.

The photo, which was originally posted on Instagram back in 2015, went viral this week, entertaining bored social media users.

Comments

comments