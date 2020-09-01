Flood Forecasting Division issues medium flood alert in Indus

LAHORE: The Flood Forecasting Division on Tuesday in an alert warned of medium flood in River Indus during next 24 hours, ARY News reported.

“The water level surging in Indus, and inflow of the water has reached to 2,50,000 cusecs at Tarbela Dam,” according to the FFC alert.

While apprehending further surge in the water level at Tarbela dam, the flood forecasting body has warned of medium flood in Indus at the point.

“The water discharge from Tarbela Dam has been increased,” the FFC said.

The flooding in Indus could affect Haripur, Mianwali and Layyah districts, the statement said.

The flood could also hit Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar and several districts of Sindh in downstream, according to the alert.

Moreover, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather alert forecast more rains in Islamabad and other upper parts of the country after a strong rainy system approached the country.

According to the weather forecast Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Faisalabad, Kohistan, Dir, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Swat, Buner, Peshawar and Charsadda expected to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday (today) and Wednesday with likely rain at Sargodha, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kohat, Bannu, Kurram and Waziristan districts.

The weather alert also warned against urban flooding in cities and flash flood at torrents and drains and likely land sliding in mountainous region.

