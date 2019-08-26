Flood water flow decreases in Sutlej river

The floodwater flow in river Sutlej has decreased from the level of 56,000 cusecs and it will come down to 46,000 cusecs in the near future.

A spokesman of district administration Kasur said the floodwater flow in the river Sutlej is decreasing rapidly, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said flood relief camps at Talwar post and Sahjara are still active while others will be winded up on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited flood-affected areas a day earlier and reviewed relief activities in flood-affected areas of Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan.

CM Buzdar directed administrative officers to monitor relief activities of the affected people in their respective districts and should ensure ongoing relief operations continuously.

He also directed authorities to ensure availability of medicines in medical camps besides provision of fodder for the livestock.

Flood-affected people should not face any distress or discomfort, he said.

He said that Punjab government was standing shoulder to shoulder with the calamity-stricken people of affected villages in their hour of trial and need.

