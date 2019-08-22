Water level in River Sutlej rising rapidly as flooding fears loom

LAHORE: Water level in River Sutlej is rising rapidly and the water level recorded at Ganda Singh Wala was 20 feet on late Wednesday night with 60,340 cusecs of floodwater passing from Ganda Singh Wala Headworks.

Dozens of Pakistani villages on both sides of the riverbed were submerged under floodwater destroying several houses and standing crops stretching over hundreds of acres.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson, floodwater inundated 18 villages of District Kasur. He said that 1220 persons were rescued from the flood-affected villages by the local administration in Kasur while another 1613 persons have been shifted to safer places.

He further informed that local administration in Okara has shifted at least 900 people to safer places and established relief camps for the affected persons. Flood water also destroyed crops in Manchanabad area.

On the other hand, several villages of Kot Mithan submerged under floodwater after rise in water level in River Indus. Several localities in That area near Rojhan were inundated after a breach in a safety dike. Meanwhile, flooding leaves thousands homeless in Rajanpur and surrounding villages.

