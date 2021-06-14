Floods feared as glaciers begin to melt in upper parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Floods have been feared in upper parts of the country with glaciers beginning to melt at the start of the summer season as the government has directed the citizens to remain alert, ARY NEWS reported.

SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has reached Hunza, which is among the areas feared to be hit hard from the floods in case of glacier meltdown, on an emergency visit to review the measures needed to tackle the situation.

#Pakistan remains constantly on the front lines of #ClimateChange -just visited #BaturaGlacier north of #Hunza that had a glacial burst putting communities and the important #KarakorumHighway under threat pic.twitter.com/RIVEkg4DjF — Malik Amin Aslam (@aminattock) June 14, 2021



Malik Amin Aslam has directed provincial and federal teams to remain alert in case of floods in any part of Hunza besides also making functional the weather alert system.

The SAPM also met with the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan to consult over measures needed to tackle the flood situation as the latter agreed to earmark funds for the purpose.

Read More: Rains, flash floods kill 57 people in KP: PDMA

It was agreed that five percent of the MLAs funds would be utilized for planting trees and saving glaciers from melting down completely.

Malik Amin Aslam said that the upper parts of Hunza are feared to be badly hit by the floods caused owing to the meltdown. “We are devising a mechanism to safeguard populations that could be affected,” he said.

Comments

comments