Flash floods kill five in Jehlum Valley

MUZAFFARABAD: At least five people, including three women, were killed and various injured after a cloudburst triggered flash floods that swept away houses besides damaging shops and other property in Ghail Gabbra area of Chinnari in Jehlum Valley, ARY News reported.

Sources said that the cloudburst triggered flashflood in Orrni Bin Dabbar Dhok which disrupted whole communication system in the area.

The district administration after a successful rescue operation recovered all five dead bodies while local people are being shifted to nearest safe areas. Rescue officials shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Earlier on July 28, at least five people had been killed and 18 others suffered injuries in rain-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least five people had lost their live in heavy rains and gusty winds. Rescue officials had shifted the bodies and the injured to medical facilities for treatment. The casualties were reported in Peshawar, Swabi and other areas of the province.

