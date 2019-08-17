Floods feared in all major rivers of Punjab: PDMA

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Commission (PDMA) issues flood alerts throughout the rivers in the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, floods are feared in rivers, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, Beas and Jehlum within the next 72 hours.

The commission also directed the concerned departments to be prepared and on standby.

After heavy rainfall, Karachi faced a situation of urban flooding on July 30.

The military troops reached to assist the civil administration in relief work in the port city.

A flow of floodwater gushing out from Thado Dam in Gadap has reached to M-9 highway and a track of the motorway from Karachi to Hyderabad was completely closed due to flash floods.

Two youngsters drifted away in the currents of the flash flood while crossing a nullah in the federal capital, on August 15.

A video of the incident was received by sources wherein two youth could be seen maintaining their balance in the gushing water before both swept away in the flash flood, ARY News has confirmed the authenticity of the video.

The incident took place at an amusement point of Shahdara Valley in Islamabad.

