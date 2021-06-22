Flour crisis looming as millers announce countrywide strike

KARACHI: There are fears that the country will be hit by a wheat flour crisis in the days ahead as Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) on Tuesday announced to go on strike from 24th of June, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, PFMA Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yousaf announced a two-day countrywide strike starting from Thursday in protest against turnover and sales taxes imposed by the government.

He threatened that the millers will go on strike for an indefinite period from 30th of June if their demands are not accepted. The millers demanded of the government to withdraw recently imposed 17 per cent GST on bran (Chokar).

Read More: Flour prices likely to go up as mills seek relief in Budget 2021-22

Earlier on June 14, prices of the flour were likely to up after July 01 following an announcement from the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) on Monday, seeking concessions in budget 2021-22.

The flour mills had hinted at increasing the prices by Rs30 on a 20-kilogram flour bag in case the government refused to budge to their demand, saying that they were forced to take the decision after an increase in taxes.

“The turnover tax on wheat has been raised to 1.25 percent,” Chairman PFMA Asim Raza had said adding that a 17 percent tax was being imposed on the choker, which would come into force from July 01.

Comments

comments