Three flour mills penalised for overpricing in Lahore

LAHORE: In a crackdown against profiteers, the city administration on Wednesday fined at least three flour mills for selling the commodity at Rs76 per kilogram against the official rate of Rs45, ARY News reported.

The Punjab government has launched a province-wide crackdown on wheat hoarders and profiteers to control the wheat flour prices. The provincial government has decided to take strict and indiscriminate action against those involved in creating an artificial shortage of the major food supplement.

Earlier on January 21, Punjab’s Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry had ruled out impression of any shortage of wheat flour in the province.

“There is no flour crisis in the province”, Samiullah Chaudhry had said while talking in ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera.

Holding the other province responsible over their negligence in procuring wheat, he had said 300,000 tons wheat is being imported to cater the needs of other provinces, excluding Punjab.

Punjab’s food minister had challenged that if anyone was having doubts about shortage of flour in Punjab, he can show the wheat stock in the godowns of the provincial government.

