KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Tuesday announced wholesale and retail prices of flour in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued from the commissioner office, wholesale price of flour was fixed at Rs 43 per kilogram while the 10 kilogrammes bag will be sold out at Rs430.

It further reads that the retail price of the flour is fixed at Rs 45 for per Kg while the 10 kg bag will be sold out at Rs450.

The notification said that the decision has been taken in pursuance of the notification issued by the food department dated December 4, 2019 and in exercise of powers conferred under section 3 (2) (a) of the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act. 2005.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 07, Sindh government decided to crackdown against flour hoarders, creating an artificial shortage of the major food supplement in the city and selling it at higher prices.

The decision would be implemented through the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, who has directed all deputy commissioners in the city to launch a crackdown against flour hoarders and those selling it at higher prices.

“All deputy commissioners should strictly implement the flour prices announced by the provincial food department,” he said.

He directed all concerned authorities to ensure maximum watch over elements hoarding and selling it at higher rates.

The reaction from provincial authorities came after the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi warned of a flour crisis in Karachi due to mismanagement of the provincial authorities from next week.

