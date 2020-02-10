Hoarders fined Rs 65 million as govt probes flour, sugar crisis: PM’s aide

SIALKOT: Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Monday said that they had initiated one of the biggest youth programmes in the country and had received 77,000 applications from the Gujranwala division alone, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking to media, Dar said that they have received 22,000 applications from Sialkot, a district under Gujranwala division, and after thorough scrutiny process, 3000 successful candidates will appear for a test process in Sialkot on February 12.

Speaking over action against hoarders, the adviser to the prime minister said that no one would be spared for involvement in the act and the government is committed to taking across the board stern action against the hoarders.

“We have received the report of a committee probing into the flour and sugar crisis and another report will also be submitted soon,” he said adding that they had already imposed Rs 65 million fine on the hoarders.

Responding to PML-N demand of scrutiny into sugar mills, he said that whosoever wanted to scrutinize the mills, should go ahead with the plans as they have nothing to afraid of.

Speaking over the hike in commodity prices, the adviser said that they plan to open 2000 more utility centres at union council level across the country in order to overcome the issue.

Read More: Hike in prices of sugar, flour being probed, says PM Imran Khan

He further asked the masses to point out corrupt elements, electricity thieves and hoarders around them. “It is unfortunate that we are used to of abuse of power,” he said and added that corruption in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was among one such example.

Dar said that he wanted to give a clear message to the PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb that Sharif family and Ishaq Dar bought assets in London. “Turning Dar’s residence into a shelter home is a good step and he should return to face cases against him,” the adviser said.

Comments

comments