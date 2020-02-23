Flyers scream in fear as PIA aircraft’s door opens during landing

SUKKUR: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad to Sukkur had a nightmarish end as the emergency exit door of the aircraft opened during landing at the Sukkur airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said flyers on board the flight PK-631 screamed in horror when the door of the plane opened all of sudden during landing.

However, the pilot landed the plane safely. There were no reports of injuries to any passenger on board the flight.

The administration of the national flag carrier, taking note of the incident, launched a probe to determine the cause of the door opening.

Earlier, in Jan last year, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) had to offload at least 37 people from its flight PK-702 as a woman passenger mistakenly opened the aircraft’s back door.

Read More: PIA offloads 37 passengers as woman mistakenly opens aircraft’s door

An Islamabad bound flight of PIA, with 393 passengers from Manchester, was delayed for over seven hours as a female passenger pulled the lever of the aircraft’s back door while taxiing of the plane.

As a result, the aircraft’s emergency slide immediately came out, due to which 37 passengers had to be offloaded by the PIA crew.

