Bilawal to inaugurate flyover on Tipu Sultan-Shaheed-e-Millat road today

Flyover Tipu Sultan Road

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will inaugurate a flyover on the intersection of Tipu Sultan and Shaheed-e-Millat Road today.

In a tweet, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s Adviser on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab said: “Chairman Bilawal will today  inaugurate a fly over on the intersection of Tipu Sultan & Shaheed e Millat Road, Karachi.”

“The flyover has been named after Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan, wife of 1st PM & also the 1st female Governor of a province in Pakistan.”

 

Two underpasses – one at the Tariq Road intersection on Shaheed-e-Millat Road and the other at the Hill Park intersection have also been completed.

The two underpasses are part of a 10-kilometre signal-free corridor, starting from Korangi Hino Chowrangi to Jail Chowrangi on University Road.

In an tweet earlier, the adviser had said: “Pir Sibghatullah Road popularly known as Stadium Rd has also been rebuilt with new sewerage lines by #SindhGovt. This road will also be inaugurated by Chairman Bilawal tomorrow. Nicely made road with proper lane marking,side lanes & greenery make this road look nicer #SindhFacts.”

