FM Qureshi apprises Pompeo of India’s regressive policies in held Kashmir  

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday apprised the United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of India’s continuing regressive policies in occupied Jammu and Kashmir manifested with massive violations of basic human rights and fundamental freedoms, ARY News reported.

During a telephonic conversation, FM Qureshi thanked Mike Pompeo for the US participation in the debate in the UN Security Council on 5 August 2020 on the completion of one year of India’s unilateral and illegal actions.

He maintained that the UNSC’s deliberations, once again, reaffirmed the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. The foreign minister said that the continued interest and commitment of the international community would help generate the necessary momentum towards resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the relevant UN Security Council security resolutions.

Stressing the importance of the Pakistan-US relationship, the foreign minister stated that the leadership of both countries was committed to further strengthen the bilateral ties. He added that Pakistan would be a partner for peace with the US.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations, and developments in the region with a view to promoting peace, prosperity and stability.

Reviewing the recent developments in Afghanistan, FM Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to supporting all efforts for an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement. He stressed that the Afghan peace process should be pursued in all earnest. Noting the holding of Loya Jirga, he expressed the hope that a conducive environment would be created for the earliest convening of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

Exchanging notes on the COVID-19 pandemic, the foreign minister thanked Pompeo for the US support and assistance. He also shared the encouraging results following the policy of ‘smart lockdown’ in Pakistan which helped the government in gradual opening of the economy.

Meanwhile, taking to the social networking website, twitter, Pompeo said that he had a productive call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi about continued cooperation on Afghan peace and the importance of supporting regional stability.

He said, “I look forward to advancing our shared goals and increasing partnership.”

