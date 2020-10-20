Opposition bills be rejected, they only come to blow whistles: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi following the parliamentary events on Tuesday wherein the opposition members blew whistles to disrupt the session, said the opposition will keep blowing whistles now for the rest of remaining government term, ARY News reported.

Angry FM Qureshi asserted it was only to blow the whistles that opposition members visit the parliament. He said that from this point onwards all the bills tabled from opposition parties should now be rejected.

He said that in spite of their presence in the parliament today, the opposition members did not present any of the scheduled items and bill today.

Earlier today, it was reported that the parliamentary session held today in the National Assembly was disrupted as a select of opposition members in an unconventional way of recording their protest, brought whistles and kept blowing them as the Speaker National Assembly announced the items slated for today.

