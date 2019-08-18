ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, slamming India’s defence minister, said on Sunday his statement about nuclear policy is reflective of the predicament that New Delhi finds itself in after its illegal and unilateral actions endangering peace and security in the region and beyond.

“We have seen the comments made by the Indian Defence Minister today,” he said in a statement.

“These are reflective of the predicament that India finds itself in, after its illegal and unilateral actions imperiling peace and security in the region and beyond.”

Equally condemnable is the completely indefensible lockdown of the entire population in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir that has gone on for two weeks, and continues to deepen the dire humanitarian tragedy as reported by the international human rights organizations and the international media, FM Qureshi said.

He said the world community, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), has taken cognizance of “this utterly untenable situation.”

As for the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, the foreign minister said, Pakistan’s position is based on UN Charter principles and international law and remains unchanged.

“The Jammu & Kashmir dispute is to be decided on the basis of the UN Security Council Resolutions and in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he stated in clear terms.

Comments

comments